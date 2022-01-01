Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") or Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") and Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (94.2 vs 112.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours
  • 51% sharper screen – 250 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
vs
Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)

Case

Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm
11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches		 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm
12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches
Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~83.9%
Side bezels 5 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 38.7 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14.5 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 250 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1500:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 95.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.8% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:05 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position - Left
Charge power 65 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
1.41 TFLOPS
Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) +127%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x4W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 71.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 0.9 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 13.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

