You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM 8GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (94.2 vs 112.7 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14” Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS

Around 84% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours

51% sharper screen – 250 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm

11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm

12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~83.9% Side bezels 5 mm 7.9 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 38.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches 14.5 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 166 ppi 250 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 95.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.8% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") 400 nits Slim 7i Pro X (14” Intel) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 2:05 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position - Left Charge power 65 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") 1.41 TFLOPS Slim 7i Pro X (14” Intel) +127% 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6000 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 71.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 0.9 mm - Touchpad Size - 13.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.