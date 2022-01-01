Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") or ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") vs Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD)

54 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3
VS
57 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD)
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 63 Wh
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") and Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 63 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (94.2 vs 109.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
vs
ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD)

Case

Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm
11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches		 324 x 218 x 17.9 mm
12.76 x 8.58 x 0.7 inches
Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 706 cm2 (109.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~76.5%
Side bezels 5 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 38.7 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 95.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.8% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:05 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position - Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 40 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x4W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 71.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 0.9 mm -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
