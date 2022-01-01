You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U RAM 8GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 178% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 63 against 50 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (94.2 vs 115.8 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) Dimensions 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm

11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm

12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~28.9% Side bezels 5 mm 133.7 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 - Noise level 38.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:91 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 95.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.8% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") 400 nits ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 50 Wh Full charging time 2:05 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position - Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 71.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 0.9 mm - Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

