Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 63 against 57 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (94.2 vs 108.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
vs
ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)

Case

Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Dimensions 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm
11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches		 315.6 x 222.5 x 14.95 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.59 inches
Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~80.9%
Side bezels 5 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 38.7 dB 38.7 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1767:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.7%
Adobe RGB profile 95.5% 71.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.8% 69.3%
Response time 3 ms 32 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:05 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position - Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm 295 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 10
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x4W 2x2W, 2x0.8W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 71.1 dB 84.7 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 0.9 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

