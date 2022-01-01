You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM 8GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (94.2 vs 123.1 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 80 against 63 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS

Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) Dimensions 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm

11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches 356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4 mm

14.02 x 8.78 x 0.69 inches Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 794 cm2 (123.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~88.9% Side bezels 5 mm 10.1 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 - Noise level 38.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 95.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.8% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") +33% 400 nits Gram 15 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 80 Wh Full charging time 2:05 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") 1.41 TFLOPS Gram 15 (2022) +20% 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 71.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 0.9 mm - Touchpad Size - 11.1 x 6.9 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

