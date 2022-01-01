You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 63 Wh - 80 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM 8GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (94.2 vs 133 square inches)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 80 against 63 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) Dimensions 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm

11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches 354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8 mm

13.96 x 9.53 x 0.66 inches Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 858 cm2 (133 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~86.5% Side bezels 5 mm 4.9 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 - Noise level 38.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 13.3 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 95.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.8% 99% Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") +14% 400 nits Gram 16 (2022) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 80 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 2:05 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") 1.41 TFLOPS Gram 16 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 71.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 0.9 mm - Touchpad Size - 13.1 x 8.2 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

