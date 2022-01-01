You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM 8GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 63 against 48.9 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

61% sharper screen – 267 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) Dimensions 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm

11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm

11.5 x 7.91 x 0.33 inches Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 587 cm2 (91 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~76.7% Side bezels 5 mm 16.1 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 - Noise level 38.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2736 x 1824 Size 13.3 inches 12.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 267 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2736 x 1824 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 96.8% Adobe RGB profile 95.5% 63.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.8% - Response time 3 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") 400 nits Surface Pro 7 Plus 400 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 48.9 Wh Full charging time 2:05 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position - Right Charge power 65 W 0 W Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm 255 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") +68% 1.41 TFLOPS Surface Pro 7 Plus 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4267 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W 2x1.6W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 71.1 dB 75.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 0.9 mm - Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.