You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U RAM 8GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 63 against 47.4 watt-hours

Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

60% sharper screen – 266 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) Dimensions 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm

11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 600 cm2 (93 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~83.9% Side bezels 5 mm 6.2 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver, Blue, Green Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 38.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1920 Size 13.3 inches 13 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 166 ppi 266 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 106.1% Adobe RGB profile 95.5% 75.1% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.8% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") 400 nits Surface Pro 9 +13% 450 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 47.4 Wh Full charging time 2:05 hr - Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 39 W Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") 1.41 TFLOPS Surface Pro 9 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 71.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 0.9 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.