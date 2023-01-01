Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") vs Razer Blade 15 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1140 grams less (around 2.51 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (94.2 vs 129.3 square inches)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 425-579% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 80 against 63 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.87 kg (1.92 lbs)
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm
11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches
|355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|608 cm2 (94.3 inches2)
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.2%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|5 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|38.7 dB
|48.6 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|360 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100.1%
|Adobe RGB profile
|95.5%
|69%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.8%
|70.9%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|165 grams
|790 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|20
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 15 (2023) +18%
1725
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 15 (2023) +63%
11992
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 15 (2023) +27%
1784
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 15 (2023) +85%
15728
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|100 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1267 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1605 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x4W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|71.1 dB
|90.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|0.9 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|13.0 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
