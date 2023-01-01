Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") or Blade 15 (2023) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") vs Razer Blade 15 (2023)

55 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3
VS
67 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 (2023)
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
Razer Blade 15 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") and Razer Blade 15 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1140 grams less (around 2.51 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (94.2 vs 129.3 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 425-579% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 80 against 63 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
vs
Blade 15 (2023)

Case

Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
Dimensions 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm
11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches		 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches
Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~80.4%
Side bezels 5 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) 38.7 dB 48.6 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100.1%
Adobe RGB profile 95.5% 69%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.8% 70.9%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 165 grams 790 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1267 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1605 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
1.41 TFLOPS
Blade 15 (2023) +772%
12.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 71.1 dB 90.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 0.9 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
