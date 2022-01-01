Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (15.6") vs LG Gram 17 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (15.6")
- Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (124.3 vs 151.9 square inches)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2022)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 80 against 67 watt-hours
- 26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.11 kg (2.45 lbs)
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm
13.99 x 8.89 x 0.46 inches
|378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7 mm
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|802 cm2 (124.4 inches2)
|980 cm2 (151.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.6%
|~85.5%
|Side bezels
|5 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|48 dB
|37.2 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|178 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|96%
|85.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|98.1%
|Response time
|3 ms
|32 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|165 gramm
|286 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 17 (2022) +2%
1567
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 17 (2022) +7%
7298
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Gram 17 (2022) +4%
1401
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 17 (2022) +6%
6995
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x4W
|2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|88.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|0.9 mm
|1.65 mm
|Size
|-
|13.1 x 8.2 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
