You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (15.6") Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 67 against 47.4 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input

42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm

13.99 x 8.89 x 0.46 inches 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm

13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches Area 802 cm2 (124.4 inches2) 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~80.9% Side bezels 5 mm 11.3 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 48 dB 40 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2496 x 1664 Size 15.6 inches 15 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 200 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2496 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1558:1 sRGB color space 100% 97.7% Adobe RGB profile 96% 62% DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 65.1% Response time 3 ms 45 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro (15.6") +5% 400 nits Surface Laptop 4 15 380 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh 47.4 Wh Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:20 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm 306 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro (15.6") 1.41 TFLOPS Surface Laptop 4 15 +20% 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 78.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 0.9 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

