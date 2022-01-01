You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1060 grams less (around 2.34 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (94.7 vs 136.7 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~59%) battery – 100 against 63 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

53% sharper screen – 254 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.04 kg (2.29 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm

11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~86.2% Side bezels 4.1 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3456 x 2234 Size 13.3 inches 16.2 inches Type OLED Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 166 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 25700:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.1% Response time 1 ms 67 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") 500 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 100 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 65 W 140 W Weigh of AC adapter - 353 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 15 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 64 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +269% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No No NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x4W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 84.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

