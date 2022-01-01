Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") or VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") vs Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470

56 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3
VS
48 out of 100
Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") and Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
  • Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 63 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (94.7 vs 110.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 44-60% higher FPS
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
vs
VivoBook Flip 14 TP470

Case

Weight 1.04 kg (2.29 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm
11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 inches		 324 x 220 x 18.7 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.74 inches
Area 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~75.8%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 33.9 dB 42.3 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 373000:1 932:1
sRGB color space 100% 62.1%
Adobe RGB profile 97.2% 43%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% 41.6%
Response time 2 ms 33 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 12 2
Threads 16 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1650 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR4
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 72.7 dB 75.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.4 x 6.7 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
