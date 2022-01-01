You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (94.7 vs 110 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Around 79% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

46% sharper screen – 243 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.04 kg (2.29 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm

11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 inches 316.4 x 224.5 x 18.9 mm

12.46 x 8.84 x 0.74 inches Area 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2) 710 cm2 (110.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~80% Side bezels 4.1 mm 7.4 mm Colors Silver, Gray, Burgundy Black, Silver, Green Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 33.9 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1800 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 166 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 373000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 97.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% 100% Response time 2 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") 500 nits Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) +20% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 2:05 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 65 W 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 72.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.4 x 6.7 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.