You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i9 10980HK Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1300 grams less (around 2.87 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (94.7 vs 139 square inches)

18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 Can run popular games at about 405-553% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 92 against 63 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.04 kg (2.29 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) Dimensions 302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm

11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 inches 359.8 x 249.2 x 21.5 mm

14.17 x 9.81 x 0.85 inches Area 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2) 897 cm2 (139 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~74.8% Side bezels 4.1 mm 7.2 mm Colors Silver, Gray, Burgundy Gray, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 33.9 dB 54.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 373000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 97.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% - Response time 2 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") 500 nits ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 +10% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 92 Wh Full charging time 2:05 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm 712 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 90 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1163 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1530 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") 1.41 TFLOPS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 +737% 11.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 72.7 dB 77.9 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.4 x 6.7 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.