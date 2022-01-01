Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") or ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") vs ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582

57 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3
VS
61 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") and ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1300 grams less (around 2.87 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (94.7 vs 139 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
  • Can run popular games at about 405-553% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 92 against 63 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
vs
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582

Case

Weight 1.04 kg (2.29 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Dimensions 302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm
11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 inches		 359.8 x 249.2 x 21.5 mm
14.17 x 9.81 x 0.85 inches
Area 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2) 897 cm2 (139 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~74.8%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver, Gray, Burgundy Gray, Blue
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 33.9 dB 54.2 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 373000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 97.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% -
Response time 2 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:05 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm 712 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 90 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1163 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1530 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 72.7 dB 77.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.4 x 6.7 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

