Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") vs ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1300 grams less (around 2.87 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (94.7 vs 139 square inches)
- 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
- Can run popular games at about 405-553% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 92 against 63 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.04 kg (2.29 lbs)
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|Dimensions
|302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm
11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 inches
|359.8 x 249.2 x 21.5 mm
14.17 x 9.81 x 0.85 inches
|Area
|611 cm2 (94.7 inches2)
|897 cm2 (139 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.8%
|~74.8%
|Side bezels
|4.1 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray, Burgundy
|Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|33.9 dB
|54.2 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|373000:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|97.2%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.7%
|-
|Response time
|2 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|165 gramm
|712 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7604
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1426
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10221
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|90 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1163 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1530 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|11.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|48
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
11.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x4W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|72.7 dB
|77.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|11.4 x 6.7 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
