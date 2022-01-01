Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") or ZenBook S UX393 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") vs ASUS ZenBook S UX393

54 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3
VS
55 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook S UX393
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
ASUS ZenBook S UX393
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") and ASUS ZenBook S UX393 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (94.7 vs 106.2 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook S UX393
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 67 against 63 watt-hours
  • 72% sharper screen – 285 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
vs
ZenBook S UX393

Case

Weight 1.04 kg (2.29 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Dimensions 302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm
11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 inches		 306 x 224 x 15.7 mm
12.05 x 8.82 x 0.62 inches
Area 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~83.9%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.9 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 285 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3300 x 2200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

