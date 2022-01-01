You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery 63 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i7 12700H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1380 grams less (around 3.04 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 37% more compact case (94.7 vs 150.5 square inches)

18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R7 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 284-388% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.04 kg (2.29 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs) Dimensions 302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm

11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 inches 356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm

14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches Area 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~69.1% Side bezels 4.1 mm 5.4 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") +67% 500 nits Alienware m15 R7 300 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Bottom Charge power 65 W 180 / 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") 1.41 TFLOPS Alienware m15 R7 +517% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.