Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 63 against 54 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 5310 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Case Weight 1.04 kg (2.29 lbs) 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) Dimensions 302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm

11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 inches 296.7 x 210 x 13.9-15.9 mm

11.68 x 8.27 x 0.55-0.63 inches Area 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2) 623 cm2 (96.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~82.3% Side bezels 4.1 mm 5.1 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 48 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 600:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 74.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 72.9% Response time 1 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") +67% 500 nits Inspiron 13 5310 300 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Full charging time - 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 284 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H Intel Core i7 11390H Base frequency 1.7 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.7 GHz Cores 12 4 Threads 16 8 L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") +33% 1452 Inspiron 13 5310 1095 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") +87% 6719 Inspiron 13 5310 3597

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 13 5310 +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4267 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 88.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.