Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") or Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") vs Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)

54 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3
VS
49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 63 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") and Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 63 against 53 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
vs
Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.04 kg (2.29 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
Dimensions 302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm
11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 inches		 305.19 x 206.4 x 15.9-16.7 mm
12.02 x 8.13 x 0.63-0.66 inches
Area 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2) 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~77.4%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 41.8 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 800:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 1 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 287 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x4W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 80.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
2. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 or Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
3. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
4. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 or Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
5. Dell XPS 13 9305 or Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
6. Dell XPS 13 9310 or Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
7. HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) or Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
8. Dell Inspiron 14 7400 or Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
9. Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) or Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский