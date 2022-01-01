Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") or Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") vs Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1)

58 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3
VS
49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1)
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 63 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") and Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
  • Around 68% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 63 against 41 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (94.7 vs 110.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
vs
Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.04 kg (2.29 lbs) 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs)
Dimensions 302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm
11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 inches		 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches
Area 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~79.6%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gray, Burgundy Gray
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 33.9 dB 45 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 373000:1 657:1
sRGB color space 100% 56.2%
Adobe RGB profile 97.2% 38.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% 38.6%
Response time 2 ms 24 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Full charging time 2:05 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm 276 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x4W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 72.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.4 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
2. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
3. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
4. Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
5. Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 and Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") or ask any questions
EnglishРусский