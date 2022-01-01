You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 63 Wh - 64 Wh 87 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1020 grams less (around 2.25 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (94.7 vs 139.3 square inches)

17% sharper screen – 166 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.04 kg (2.29 lbs) 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) Dimensions 302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm

11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 inches 356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches Area 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~82.6% Side bezels 4.1 mm 6.1 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Green Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 13.3 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1200:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time 1 ms 30 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") +67% 500 nits Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 64 Wh 87 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 12 10 Threads 16 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") +1% 1452 Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) 1438 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") +67% 6719 Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) 4034

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) +92% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.