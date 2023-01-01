Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") or Latitude 5430 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") vs Dell Latitude 5430

57 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3
VS
48 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5430
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
Dell Latitude 5430
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 63 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") and Dell Latitude 5430 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Around 57% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 63 against 41 watt-hours
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (94.7 vs 105.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5430
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
vs
Latitude 5430

Case

Weight 1.04 kg (2.29 lbs) 1.36 kg (3 lbs)
Dimensions 302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm
11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 inches		 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches
Area 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~79.3%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray, Burgundy Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 33.9 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 373000:1 500:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 97.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% -
Response time 2 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Full charging time 2:05 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 60 / 65 / 90 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 165 grams 380 / 430 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 5430 +1%
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x4W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 72.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.4 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

