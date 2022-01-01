You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 63 against 54 watt-hours

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (94.7 vs 110.7 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.04 kg (2.29 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) Dimensions 302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm

11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 inches 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches Area 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~79.6% Side bezels 4.1 mm 6.3 mm Colors Silver, Gray Green Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 600:1 Response time 1 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") +100% 500 nits Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 15 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.3 GHz Cores 12 6 Threads 16 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon Vega 7 Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") +5% 1452 Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) 1377 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") +22% 6719 Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) 5490

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") +27% 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.