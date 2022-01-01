You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Battery 63 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 63 against 41 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (94.7 vs 104 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7430 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.04 kg (2.29 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) Dimensions 302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm

11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 inches 321.35 x 208.69 x 16.9-18.47 mm

12.65 x 8.22 x 0.67-0.73 inches Area 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2) 671 cm2 (104 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~80.5% Side bezels 4.1 mm 5.7 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space - 100% Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") +25% 500 nits Latitude 7430 400 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 12 10 Threads 16 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") +1% 1452 Latitude 7430 1441 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") +67% 6719 Latitude 7430 4015

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 7430 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W 2x4W Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.