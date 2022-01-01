You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Battery 63 Wh - 40 Wh 60 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 63 against 40 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (94.7 vs 103.5 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.04 kg (2.29 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm

11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 inches 310.5 x 215.1 x 8.4-13.9 mm

12.22 x 8.47 x 0.33-0.55 inches Area 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2) 668 cm2 (103.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~85.1% Side bezels 4.1 mm 4.5 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 41 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space - 100% Response time 1 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") 500 nits Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 40 Wh 60 Wh Voltage - 7.7 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 60 / 65 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter - 346 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x4W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 87 dB Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 7.2 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

