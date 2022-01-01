Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") vs Dell Latitude 9430
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
- Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 63 against 40 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (94.7 vs 103.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9430
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.04 kg (2.29 lbs)
|1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
|Dimensions
|302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm
11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 inches
|310.59 x 215.18 x 8.42-13.9 mm
12.23 x 8.47 x 0.33-0.55 inches
|Area
|611 cm2 (94.7 inches2)
|668 cm2 (103.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.8%
|~85%
|Side bezels
|4.1 mm
|4.5 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Number of fans
|1
|-
|Noise level
|33.9 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|373000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|97.2%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.7%
|-
|Response time
|2 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 / 90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|165 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12
|10
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Latitude 9430 +6%
1537
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6719
5192
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|2x4W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|72.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.4 x 6.7 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
