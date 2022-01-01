Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") vs HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 63 against 51 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
Case
|Weight
|1.04 kg (2.29 lbs)
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|Dimensions
|302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm
11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 inches
|306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches
|Area
|611 cm2 (94.7 inches2)
|596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.8%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|4.1 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black, Gold
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1452
1370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6719
4300
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|24
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|-
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x4W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
