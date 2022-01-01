Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") or ENVY x360 13 (2021) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") vs HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)

54 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3
VS
52 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") and HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 63 against 51 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
vs
ENVY x360 13 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.04 kg (2.29 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Dimensions 302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm
11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 inches		 306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches
Area 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~81.8%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Gold
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
1.41 TFLOPS
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +20%
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No -
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
