Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 63 against 43 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (94.7 vs 104.3 square inches) Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 (14") Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.04 kg (2.29 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) Dimensions 302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm

11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 inches 322 x 209 x 19.9 mm

12.68 x 8.23 x 0.78 inches Area 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2) 673 cm2 (104.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~80.3% Side bezels 4.1 mm 6.1 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 33.9 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy - Display tests Contrast 373000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 97.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% - Response time 2 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") +100% 500 nits Pavilion x360 2-in-1 (14") 250 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 43 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Cable length - 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") 1.41 TFLOPS Pavilion x360 2-in-1 (14") 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 72.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.4 x 6.7 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

