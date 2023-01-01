Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") or ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 63 against 57 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (94.7 vs 108.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
vs
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11

Case

Weight 1.04 kg (2.29 lbs) 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs)
Dimensions 302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm
11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 inches		 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches
Area 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~80.9%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gray, Burgundy Black
Material Aluminum Top: Carbon fiber
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Aluminum
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) 33.9 dB 42.7 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Screen space comparison
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
13.3″ (16:9 ratio) = 75.6 in2
~16% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 373000:1 1805:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 97.2% 77.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% 75.4%
Response time 2 ms 54 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 165 grams 197 / 312 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x4W 2x2W, 2x0.8W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 72.7 dB 84.6 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.4 x 6.7 cm 11.0 x 5.6 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") or ask any questions
