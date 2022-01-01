Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") vs Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 860 grams less (around 1.9 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (94.7 vs 140 square inches)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 71 against 63 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.04 kg (2.29 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm
11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 inches
|361.51 x 249.65 x 19.2 mm
14.23 x 9.83 x 0.76 inches
|Area
|611 cm2 (94.7 inches2)
|903 cm2 (139.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.8%
|~82.2%
|Side bezels
|4.1 mm
|8.5 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1605
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7411
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1183
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8582
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1550 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
3.46 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x4W
|2x3W, 2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
