You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90Hz) 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1360P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (94.7 vs 113.3 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 75 against 63 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 75 against 63 watt-hours 46% sharper screen – 243 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.04 kg (2.29 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm

11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 inches 318 x 230 x 15.2 mm

12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches Area 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2) 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~77.7% Side bezels 4.1 mm 8.3 mm Colors Silver, Gray, Burgundy Silver, Gray Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) 33.9 dB 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90Hz) 3840 x 2400 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 373000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 97.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% - Response time 2 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") +25% 500 nits Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 75 Wh Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 165 grams 320 / 377 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") 1.41 TFLOPS Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) +20% 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x4W 2x3W, 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 72.7 dB 84.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 11.4 x 6.7 cm 13.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.