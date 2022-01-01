You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 63 Wh - 80 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 38% more compact case (94.7 vs 151.9 square inches)

Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 80 against 63 watt-hours

Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.04 kg (2.29 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm

11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 inches 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7 mm

14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches Area 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2) 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~85.5% Side bezels 4.1 mm 6.3 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans 1 - Noise level 33.9 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 13.3 inches 17 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 178 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 373000:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 97.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% 99% Response time 2 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") +43% 500 nits Gram 17 (2022) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 80 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") 1.41 TFLOPS Gram 17 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 72.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.4 x 6.7 cm 13.1 x 8.2 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

