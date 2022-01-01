You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i5 1035G1 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 64GB 128GB 256GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~62%) battery – 63 against 39 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.04 kg (2.29 lbs) 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) Dimensions 302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm

11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 inches 278.1 x 205.7 x 15.6 mm

10.95 x 8.1 x 0.61 inches Area 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2) 572 cm2 (88.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~80% Side bezels 4.1 mm 8 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gold, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 44.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1536 x 1024 Size 13.3 inches 12.4 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 149 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1536 x 1024 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1222:1 sRGB color space - 94.4% Adobe RGB profile - 60.2% Response time 1 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") +67% 500 nits Surface Laptop Go 300 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 39 Wh Full charging time - 1:10 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 39 W Weigh of AC adapter - 218 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics G1 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 1.87 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 4 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") 1.41 TFLOPS Surface Laptop Go n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x2 GB Clock 5200 MHz 1866 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 64GB 128GB 256GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) - Channels 1x256 GB 1x64 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 81.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Touchpad Size - 10.0 x 6.6 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

