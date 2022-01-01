You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") Significantly easier to carry: weighs 740 grams less (around 1.63 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (94.7 vs 109 square inches) Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 425-579% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.04 kg (2.29 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) Dimensions 302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm

11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 inches 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm

12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches Area 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2) 703 cm2 (109 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~76.8% Side bezels 4.1 mm 4.9 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 42.1 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space - 100% Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") 500 nits Blade 14 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 61.6 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 654 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1267 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1605 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") 1.41 TFLOPS Blade 14 (2022) +772% 12.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 78.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

