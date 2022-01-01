Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") or Blade 14 (2022) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") vs Razer Blade 14 (2022)

54 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3
VS
69 out of 100
Razer Blade 14 (2022)
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
Razer Blade 14 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") and Razer Blade 14 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 740 grams less (around 1.63 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (94.7 vs 109 square inches)
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 425-579% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
vs
Blade 14 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.04 kg (2.29 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm
11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 inches		 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches
Area 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2) 703 cm2 (109 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~76.8%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 42.1 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 654 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1267 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1605 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
1.41 TFLOPS
Blade 14 (2022) +772%
12.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 78.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
2. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
3. ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
4. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
5. Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
6. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) vs Razer Blade 14 (2022)
7. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) vs Razer Blade 14 (2022)
8. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Razer Blade 14 (2022)
9. Dell Alienware x14 vs Razer Blade 14 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Razer Blade 14 (2022) and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский