You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") Can run popular games at about 149-203% higher FPS

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 83.6 against 68 watt-hours

57% sharper screen – 221 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) Dimensions 354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm

13.97 x 8.98 x 0.47 inches 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm

13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches Area 809 cm2 (125.5 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~81.8% Side bezels 4.7 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver, Gray, Burgundy Silver, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM

Display 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1800 Size 15.6 inches 15.4 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 221 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") 500 nits MacBook Pro 15 (2019) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 83.6 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 65 W 87 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm 369 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 192 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 3 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") +271% 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 15 (2019) 0.38 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 2400 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x5W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 0.6 mm Touchpad Size - 15.4 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.