You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (125.4 vs 136.4 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 100 against 68 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Dimensions 354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm

13.97 x 8.98 x 0.47 inches 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm

14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches Area 809 cm2 (125.5 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~84.3% Side bezels 4.7 mm 6.6 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM Noise level - 46.1 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3072 x 1920 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1331:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4% Response time 1 ms 43 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") 500 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2019) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 65 W 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 359 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB TGP 15 W 50 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1000 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1250 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1280 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +127% 3.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 2666 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x5W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 82.3 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.