Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 68 against 50 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (125.4 vs 157.3 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm

13.97 x 8.98 x 0.47 inches 399.3 x 254.3 x 19.8 mm

15.72 x 10.01 x 0.78 inches Area 809 cm2 (125.5 inches2) 1015 cm2 (157.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~81.2% Side bezels 4.7 mm 8.2 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 1600 x 900 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") +100% 500 nits Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 50 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Right Right Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) +1% 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x5W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.