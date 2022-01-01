Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") or Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") vs Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)

53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6
VS
56 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") and Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 68 against 63 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS
  • Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
vs
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)

Case

Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm
13.97 x 8.98 x 0.47 inches		 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.74-0.78 inches
Area 809 cm2 (125.5 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~79.3%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Blue
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 48.3 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 95.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.9%
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 65 W 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 450 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35-50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1417 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 79.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") and Microsoft Surface Pro 8
2. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
3. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
4. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") and HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
5. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") and Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)
6. Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
7. Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) and Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
8. Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) and Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский