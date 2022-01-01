Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") vs ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 366-500% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 72% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 76 against 68 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
- 50% sharper screen – 212 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.41 kg (3.11 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm
13.97 x 8.98 x 0.47 inches
|355.4 x 239.8 x 20.9 mm
13.99 x 9.44 x 0.82 inches
|Area
|809 cm2 (125.5 inches2)
|852 cm2 (132.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83%
|~78.7%
|Side bezels
|4.7 mm
|5 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|212 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2880 x 1620 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
|1 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits
600 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12
|10
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11046
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13634
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~12-14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|48
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
10.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|-
|12.8 x 7.3 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
