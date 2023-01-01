Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") or VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") vs ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)

54 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6
VS
77 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
Intel Core i9 13980HX
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") and ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (125.4 vs 137 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 667-909% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 3.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 90 against 68 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • 67% sharper screen – 236 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
vs
VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)

Case

Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm
13.97 x 8.98 x 0.47 inches		 355 x 249 x 22.9 mm
13.98 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches
Area 809 cm2 (125.5 inches2) 884 cm2 (137 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~84%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Silver, Gray, Burgundy Black, Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 1 3

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 236 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 165 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 16 32
L3 Cache 12 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 120 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 18.5 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 4608
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 144
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
