Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") vs Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 890 grams less (around 1.96 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (125.4 vs 136.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 366-500% higher FPS
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 90 against 68 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.41 kg (3.11 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm
13.97 x 8.98 x 0.47 inches
|354 x 248.5 x 19.9-21.9 mm
13.94 x 9.78 x 0.78-0.86 inches
|Area
|809 cm2 (125.5 inches2)
|880 cm2 (136.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83%
|~84.4%
|Side bezels
|4.7 mm
|4.7 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray, Burgundy
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|165 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12
|10
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1863
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11387
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1844
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED +114%
14646
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~12-14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|-
|12.9 x 8.4 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1