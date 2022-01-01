Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") or ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)

53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6
VS
56 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") and Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 68 against 63 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (106.6 vs 125.4 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
vs
ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm
13.97 x 8.98 x 0.47 inches		 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches
Area 809 cm2 (125.5 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~82.6%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
2. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) and Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
3. LG Gram 17 (2022) and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
4. LG Gram 16 (2022) and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
5. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
6. ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
7. Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) and ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
8. Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel) and ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский