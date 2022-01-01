Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") or Vostro 15 3500 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") vs Dell Vostro 15 3500

53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6
VS
41 out of 100
Dell Vostro 15 3500
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
Dell Vostro 15 3500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") and Dell Vostro 15 3500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~62%) battery – 68 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Backlit keyboard
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (125.4 vs 140.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
vs
Vostro 15 3500

Case

Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm
13.97 x 8.98 x 0.47 inches		 363.9 x 249 x 18-19 mm
14.33 x 9.8 x 0.71-0.75 inches
Area 809 cm2 (125.5 inches2) 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~74.1%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 9.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 400:1
Response time 1 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 12 2
Threads 16 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 25 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1531 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1594 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") +16%
1.41 TFLOPS
Vostro 15 3500
1.22 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 7.9 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

