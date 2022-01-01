You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery 68 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)

Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 68 against 56 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm

13.97 x 8.98 x 0.47 inches 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches Area 809 cm2 (125.5 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~89% Side bezels 4.7 mm 4.2 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans - 2

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time 1 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") 500 nits XPS 15 9520 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 40 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") 1.41 TFLOPS XPS 15 9520 (2022) +255% 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x5W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.