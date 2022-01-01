Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") or HP 17 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") vs HP 17

53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6
VS
38 out of 100
HP 17
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
HP 17
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") and HP 17 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 890 grams less (around 1.96 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~66%) battery – 68 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (125.4 vs 175 square inches)
  • 33% sharper screen – 141 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP 17
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
vs
HP 17

Case

Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm
13.97 x 8.98 x 0.47 inches		 414.7 x 272.2 x 24.3 mm
16.33 x 10.72 x 0.96 inches
Area 809 cm2 (125.5 inches2) 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~73.1%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 15.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type OLED TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 106 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1600 x 900 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness
Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") +67%
500 nits
HP 17
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 12 2
Threads 16 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
HP 17
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) -
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No Yes
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
2. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
3. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
4. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
5. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
6. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs HP 17
7. Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52) vs HP 17
8. Dell Inspiron 15 3511 vs HP 17
9. Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) vs HP 17

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP 17 and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский