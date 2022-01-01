You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") Significantly easier to carry: weighs 910 grams less (around 2.01 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (125.4 vs 139.5 square inches) Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS

Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 83 against 68 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 2.32 kg (5.12 lbs) Dimensions 354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm

13.97 x 8.98 x 0.47 inches 357.37 x 251.7 x 19.8 mm

14.07 x 9.91 x 0.78 inches Area 809 cm2 (125.5 inches2) 900 cm2 (139.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~83.5% Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.3 mm Colors Silver, Gray, Burgundy Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 51.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space 100% 1000% Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") +25% 500 nits ENVY 16 (2022) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 83 Wh Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 65 W 150 W Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm 663 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") 1.41 TFLOPS ENVY 16 (2022) +145% 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x5W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 84.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.