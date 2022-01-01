Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") or ENVY 17 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") vs HP ENVY 17

53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6
VS
49 out of 100
HP ENVY 17
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
HP ENVY 17
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") and HP ENVY 17 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1320 grams less (around 2.91 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 68 against 55 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (125.4 vs 160.1 square inches)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
vs
ENVY 17

Case

Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
Dimensions 354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm
13.97 x 8.98 x 0.47 inches		 399 x 259 x 19.3 mm
15.71 x 10.2 x 0.76 inches
Area 809 cm2 (125.5 inches2) 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~79.8%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 120°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 46.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1285:1
sRGB color space - 95%
Adobe RGB profile - 69%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68%
Response time 1 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") +67%
500 nits
ENVY 17
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
1.41 TFLOPS
ENVY 17 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 83.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
