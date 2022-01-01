Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") or ENVY 17 (2022) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") vs HP ENVY 17 (2022)

55 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6
VS
53 out of 100
HP ENVY 17 (2022)
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
HP ENVY 17 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 1260P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") and HP ENVY 17 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1080 grams less (around 2.38 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 68 against 55 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (125.4 vs 160 square inches)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
vs
ENVY 17 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
Dimensions 354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm
13.97 x 8.98 x 0.47 inches		 398.27 x 259.08 x 19.55 mm
15.68 x 10.2 x 0.77 inches
Area 809 cm2 (125.5 inches2) 1032 cm2 (159.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~80%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gray, Burgundy Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 65 W 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
1.41 TFLOPS
ENVY 17 (2022) +20%
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") and MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
2. Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
3. Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") and ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
4. Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") and Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
5. Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") and Gram 17 (2022)
6. Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") and Spectre x360 16 (2022)
7. Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") and Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ENVY 17 (2022) and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский