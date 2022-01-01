Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") vs HP Spectre x360 15
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
- Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 72.9 against 68 watt-hours
- 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.41 kg (3.11 lbs)
|1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
|Dimensions
|354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm
13.97 x 8.98 x 0.47 inches
|359.9 x 226.4 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 8.91 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|809 cm2 (125.5 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|4.7 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray, Burgundy
|Black, Blue
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|282 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|90 / 135 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|165 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1498
1460
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7581
4435
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +7%
1548
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6834
6118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|2.67 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|24
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|2x5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
